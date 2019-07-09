Natu Kaka and Bagha’s BIG fight leads to THIS in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Looks like Natu Kaka and Bagha are in no mood to mend ways; in fact, their fight will intensify in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).

We reported how Natu Kaka and Bagha get into a war of words and fail to prepare Ram Sons Company’s account sheet asked by Jethalal. Jethalal intervene and tries to sort their fight but even he fails.

Now, in the coming episodes, Jethalal decides to visit Natu Kaka and Bagha’s house to re-solve their fight.

Meanwhile, Natu Kaka and Bagha argue in their house and an agitated Bagha decides to do partition in the house. They both throw each other’s things and that’s when Jethalal enters the house and gets shocked.

He again tries to make both of them understand but they still remain adamant and refuse to resolve.

How will Natu Kaka and Bagha’s fight come to an end?