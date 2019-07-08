Natu Kaka and Bagha’s fight leaves Jethalal WORRIED in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: We are back with an exciting upcoming track update on your favourite show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms).

In the upcoming episodes, for the first time, Natu Kaka and Bagha get into big fight.

As per the plot, Jethalal learns that he has to create the account and stock sheet of Ram Sons Company in two days. If he fails to do so, the agency will go out of Jethalal’s hand and he will also bear a loss of 15 lakhs.

Jethalal informs Natu Kaka and Bagha to prepare the sheet as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Bagha’s girlfriend Bawri comes to Gada Electronics. Seeing the two talking and Bagha thus wasting time, Natu Kaka gets irritated and insults him. This saddens Bawri, and she tells Bagha not to listen to Natu Kaka and have his own self-respect.

Later, Bagha is rude to Natu Kaka, leaving him baffled. They both get into a war of words and fail to the create account sheet.

When Jethalal comes to the shop and asks for the account sheet, they both refuse to do it and say that they won’t work together.

Jethalal tries to bury the hatchet between them but fails.

Will Natu Kaka and Bagha resolve their fight?