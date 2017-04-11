Hot Downloads

Nausheen Ali Sardar to play 'Savitri Devi' in Colors show?

By SanaFarzeen
11 Apr 2017 12:02 AM

From the time Colors has launched the promo of its next show Savitri Devi College and Hospital, the buzz around its casting is on a new high.

Produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, the ambitious hospital project will have veterans Mohan Kapoor, Shilpa Shirodkar, popular Marathi actress Swarda, Calendar Boys fame Vikram Sakhalkar, Bani fame Neha Bagga and Sharan Kaur as part of the prime cast. Also as reported by Tellychakkar.com, Varun Kapoor will play the male lead. Kishwer Merchantt will also play a pivotal role in the serial.

Now, sources close to the show share with us that the makers have finalized on Nausheen Ali Sardar to play the titular character of Savitri Devi.

Nausheen, who became a worldwide craze with her portrayal as Kkusum has been missing from the screens for a long time. The actress, was supposed to make her comeback with Jaana Na Dil Se Door (Star Plus) but the deal fell flat. Nausheen finally got back to work with Gangaa (&TV) where she played an important cameo.

But fate had planned something really big for Nausheen, as she is in the final contention to bag the plump role in the Colors’ project.

Shared a source, “The character Nausheen is being considered for is a very powerful one. She would have founded the hospital and college to build a better society with the best of doctors. She will be an independent, hard working woman who would go on to show numerous shades in the run.”

The makers and channel, as per sources, has finalized the actress, and the financials are currently being worked upon. Both the parties are quite kicked about the association and Nausheen should sign the contract soon.

We tried reaching the actress but could not get any revert from her.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood.

