Naveen Sharma in Colors’ Naagin 3

Mumbai, 03 February 2018: The supernatural drama Naagin 3, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is making its way to the small screen very soon.

As we know, Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri have been signed on to play the lead roles while Karishma Tanna has joined the cast to play an important cameo. There is also buzz about Rajat Tokas giving a nod to be part of Naagin season 3.

Now, the latest one to join the Naagin 3 gang is one of famous dancer and choreographer Shiamak Davar’s students, Naveen Sharma. This will not be the first show for Naveen. He has earlier been part of Colors’ Thapki Pyaar Ki and Udaan.

According to our sources, Naveen will play a positive character called Rehan.

We could not get through Naveen for his comment.

Whatdo tou think about Naagin 3?

Naagin 3 also stars Pavitra Punia, Rakshanda Khan, Anita Hassanandani and Ankit Mohan in major roles.