News

Navi Bhangu and Kanan Malhotra roped in for Colors' Luv Kush

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
25 May 2019 09:25 PM

As promised, here we are back with another update on Colors' upcoming mythological show Luv Kush, produced by Swastik Pictures.

We broke the news about actor Himanshu Soni playing the role of Lord Rama while actress Shivya Pathania mostly depicting the character of Goddess Sita.

(Read here: Himanshu Soni in Swastik’s next, titled Luv–Kush

Shivya Pathania to play Sita in Colors’ Luv Kush?)

Our sources inform that the makers have roped in actors Kanan Malhotra and Navi Bhangu for the show.

We have learnt that Kanan and Navi who have been part of Swastik's Suryaputra Karn, will portray Ram's brothers Bharat and Lakshman respectively.

Kanan confirmed the news and shared, "Yes, I am part of Luv Kush. This will be my fifth show with Swastik and I am looking forward to work with them again."

We could not get through Navi for his comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates! 

Tags > Himanshu Soni, Luv Kush, Swastik Pictures, Suryaputra Karn, Kanan Malhotra, Navi Bhangu,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kunal Kemmu celebrates birthday with family

Kunal Kemmu celebrates birthday with family
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Hrithik Roshan
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

past seven days