Navi Bhangu and Kanan Malhotra roped in for Colors' Luv Kush

As promised, here we are back with another update on Colors' upcoming mythological show Luv Kush, produced by Swastik Pictures.

We broke the news about actor Himanshu Soni playing the role of Lord Rama while actress Shivya Pathania mostly depicting the character of Goddess Sita.

(Read here: Himanshu Soni in Swastik’s next, titled Luv–Kush

Shivya Pathania to play Sita in Colors’ Luv Kush?)

Our sources inform that the makers have roped in actors Kanan Malhotra and Navi Bhangu for the show.

We have learnt that Kanan and Navi who have been part of Swastik's Suryaputra Karn, will portray Ram's brothers Bharat and Lakshman respectively.

Kanan confirmed the news and shared, "Yes, I am part of Luv Kush. This will be my fifth show with Swastik and I am looking forward to work with them again."

We could not get through Navi for his comment.

