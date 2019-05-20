Navin Prabhakar to star in &TV’s Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: Comedian and actor Navin Prabhakar, who become famous with his Pehchan Kaun act in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, has bagged &TV’s Laal Ishq.

The show, which features spine-chilling stories in each episode, is set to roll out another exciting tale featuring Navin in the lead role.



The episode will be a mix of horror and comedy, and it will be produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms.



Navin has earlier featured in shows like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and Crime Patrol and films like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Samrat & Co, and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.



We could not get through to Navin for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates!