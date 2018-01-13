Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Navina Bole aka Tia from Ishqbaaaz goes BOLD; feels like a million bucks!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jan 2018 11:05 AM

Actress Navina Bole, who played the role of baddie ‘Tia’ in popular Star Plus show, Ishqbaaz (4 Lions Films) got married to Karran Jeet and the actress has balanced her married and professional life quite well.  

While she floors her fans with flawless pictures on her social media handles, this time, she surprised her fans on Instagram with an unexpected picture. Not many have the confidence to flaunt their skin, however, Navina proves to be a standout as she clearly enchants her fans with her panache.

(Also Read: My husband doesn't like my negative roles: Navina Bole)

Low-cut dresses are synonymous with feminine allure and Navina’s picture, which reveals her neckline and cleavage. makes her look bewitching and sensuous.

Navina mentioned that this is the boldest picture she has posted till date and that she had second thoughts about posting the photograph as she feared being targeted with hate comments and judgmental remarks. Take a look at her picture below -

 

This one is possibly the boldest pic I've ever posted on social media and I won't lie! I had second thoughts coz some comments can be so cruel and judgemental! But I saw this pic and all I saw was beauty, sensuality and elegance! And I give all the credit to the brilliant photographer who visualised and shot me like I've never been shot before! Take a bow @emmzworld1994 !! U made me look and feel like a million bucks! I know ur gonna be a force to reckon with in the time to come! Keep shining my ⭐️!! #Repost @emmzworld1994 (@get_repost) ・・・ The INTERNATIONAL LOOK #emmzworld #emmzphotography #summerWETlook #fashionphotography #navina #starplus #starone #model #actress #beauty #grace #elegent #modelife #formal #navina #ishqbaaz #vamp #beautifulsexyvamp #photographer: @outrageous_emmz @emmzworld1994 #model: @navina_005

A post shared by Navina (@navina_005) on

What do you have to say about Navina’s style game - Yay or nay?

 
 
Tags > Navina Bole, Ishqbaaz, 4 Lions Films, Karran Jeet, Star Plus, TV show,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days