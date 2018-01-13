Navina Bole aka Tia from Ishqbaaaz goes BOLD; feels like a million bucks!

Actress Navina Bole, who played the role of baddie ‘Tia’ in popular Star Plus show, Ishqbaaz (4 Lions Films) got married to Karran Jeet and the actress has balanced her married and professional life quite well.

While she floors her fans with flawless pictures on her social media handles, this time, she surprised her fans on Instagram with an unexpected picture. Not many have the confidence to flaunt their skin, however, Navina proves to be a standout as she clearly enchants her fans with her panache.

Low-cut dresses are synonymous with feminine allure and Navina’s picture, which reveals her neckline and cleavage. makes her look bewitching and sensuous.

Navina mentioned that this is the boldest picture she has posted till date and that she had second thoughts about posting the photograph as she feared being targeted with hate comments and judgmental remarks. Take a look at her picture below -