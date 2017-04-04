Navina Bole gets ROBBED!

This is quite shocking and scary!

Ishqbaaaz actress Navina Bole has gone through a tragic event wherein her car was robbed!

The actress who parked her car at the busy Link Road (Andheri, Mumbai) and stepped out for mere five minutes was left aghast when she came back.

The car’s window was broken down and her bag was stolen. The bag apparently contained cash, her cards and important documents.

Taking to Facebook, the actress posted:

Isn’t it shocking???

When we called Navina, sounding upset she shared, “It is really disgusting how one could just smash the window of the car and take my belongings. Shockingly, no one saw the culprit doing the crime and neither was anyone bothered.”

The actress rushed to the police station and few officials companied her to the spot to check the facts. “I have lodged a complaint today and I really hope the miscreant gets caught soon. Seems like there is a gang working as I was aghast that a guy came to the police with the same case. It’s really disturbing and I hope police manage to nab them. I also want people to know that it isn't safe anymore to keep their belongings in the car even when they step out for a moment,” she added.

Hope you find your stuff soon Navina!!!