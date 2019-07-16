Navina Bole shares FIRST picture of her baby girl

MUMBAI: Navina Bole is a popular face of small screen. She has acted in shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Bidaai, and Kumkum Bhagya. She was last seen in Ishqbaaaz. Currently, she is enjoying her motherhood phase and is on maternity break.

The actress, who tied the knot with Karan Jeet in March 2017, welcomed their first born two months back on 9 May. During her pregnancy, Navina kept sharing her pictures on social media, but this is for the first time that she has shared with her fans a glimpse of her baby girl, Kimaayra.

The actress took to her social media handle and shared an adorable picture of her daughter without revealing her face. In the picture, Navina can be seen holding her two-month-old daughter in her arms.

She penned down a sweet message to compliment the picture. She wrote, “I have got the whole world in my arms #Kimaayra." Take a look below.