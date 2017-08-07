The twists and turns in the story line of Colors Bangla's E Amar Gurudakshina (Subroto Roy Productions) are keeping the viewers hooked to the series.

We hear that in the coming episodes, the festival of Jhulon will unfold many more dramatic twists. Read on to know-

As per a reliable source, in the coming days, during the occasion of Jhulon, Nayan (Debattama Saha) will hurt herself to examine Rudra’s (Suman Dey) love for her.

And the good news is Rudra will become her savior. He will do everything to heal her wound.

Aww! So, sweet!

On the other hand, as per her mother’s instructions, Jhilli (Soumitrisha Kundu) will again start expressing her fake love for Rudra. However, soon Nayan will put a full stop to her drama by revealing her truth in front of everyone.

So, a happy ending of the story?? No way, when everything will seem fine between the couple (Rudra and Nayan), destiny will take a U-turn!

One day, Rudra will insult Nayan and unable to take the pain, the latter will leave the house only to meet with a deadly road accident.

Oh no!

What will happen to Nayan now?

We tried to connect with the actor for a comment but she remained busy.

Stay hooked to this space for more updates.