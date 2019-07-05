Naye Shaadi Ki Siyape is my first light-hearted show in 27 years: Shahbaz Khan

MUMBAI: From traversing through the various shades of negative characters to essaying varied roles in genres such as mythology and history, the veteran actor Shahbaz Khan with his acting career spanning over 27 years, has made a mark in every role he has portrayed till date. Shahbaz has often been typecast as the ‘serious’ actor but now he is all set to make a debut in the comedy genre with &TV’s light-hearted dramedy Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape.

Stepping out of his comfort zone and venturing into completely new territory, the actor couldn’t be more thrilled. Talking about it, Shahbaz said, “When you’re doing similar kinds of roles for a long time, it’s normal for the industry to typecast you. That’s what happened to me. I have been often told that I am too serious for the comedy space (laughs). This never impacted me back then because I was always satisfied with the roles I got and most importantly the audience appreciated my work. I never consciously chose a certain character or genre and enjoyed each one of the characters that I played. However, I now felt I had to experiment with new genres, especially light-hearted comedy. And I am glad that I got this opportunity with Naye Shaadi Ki Siyape. It is a new learning experience and I am so looking forward to it.”

Showcasing different types of tough weddings and situations, along with the uncommon hidden challenges wedding planners go through, &TV is all set to launch a brand new show ‘Naye Shaadi Ki Siyape’, a perky story of a wedding planner, Mubarak Khan portrayed by Shahbaz Khan, who with a wounded past takes upon himself to mend the hearts of lovelorn couples by forming a wedding troupe in consort with Vipul Roy aka Bunty and Neha Bagga aka Babli.