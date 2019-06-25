Nazar actress Monalisa collaborates with Vigo Video app

MUMBAI: Content is king, but nothing beats the power of fans.

Vigo Video app is leveraging the power of fans and followers to promote and reward its content creators. Launched on 20th June, the Fan Power Season 4 campaign aims at users sending 'Flash', a digital token of appreciation to their favorite content creators and entertainers. 'Flash' can be collected by the users by watching videos or by inviting their friends to the app.

Recently, Nazar fame actress Monalisa, an active Vigo Video creator, called upon her fans to send her 'Flash' during the last Fan Power campaign. The support she received from her fans was immense, and her fan ranking rose rapidly on the Fan Power leaderboard. One of her top supporters in particular, a Vigo user named 'Humsafar' caught her eye, as he sent her maximum number of 'Flash' tokens. Touched by the gesture, she decided to surprise him with a video call.

On her collaboration with the app, Monalisa said, 'It was a great experience, getting a chance to interact with fans who are based miles away. I am looking forward to participating in Fan Power Season 4 and interacting with my fans on Vigo Video.'

Will Monalisa be this season's Fan Power Campaign winner? Let's wait and watch!

