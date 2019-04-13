News

Nazar actress Niyati Fatnani INJURED!

MUMBAI: Niyati Fatnani looks cute and bubbly and cute.

We love watching her on-screen as she breathes life into every character she plays. Having gained fame with D4, Niytai is now playing a significant role in supernatural show, Nazar on Star Plus as Piya Khanna.

Now mishaps while shooting are quite prone, especially if you are doing action and adventurous sequences and this time, Niyati accidentally hurt herself while shooting for an underwater sequence.

A source informed, “Niyati is required to be very active as her character is designed such. She was shooting for an underwater sequence but suddenly her eyes turned red. It’s hard to say why it happened, it may be because of the heat but she rested for the day and is shooting now.”

Take care Niyati!

