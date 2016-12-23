Nazneen Khan is the most challenging character I have played till date: Sandhya Mridul

Nikkhil Advani’s stirring and dramatic P.O.W- Bandi Yuddh Ke, which recently went on-air on Star Plus, has left the audiences emotional and galvanized. The leads of the show are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the show and talking about their characters. Each one of them has grown close to their on screen character that they relate to them in certain way in their real life.

Sandhya Mridul has always been choosy about her on screen roles, keeping the content in mind than the TRP ratings. When asked how does she relate to Nazneen’s character of P.O.W, she said, “Nazneen to me comes across as a strong and resilient woman who braves to live each day with a hope of her missing in action husband.”

“Sometimes I see my mother as Nazneen because of her inner strength and resilience. I lost my father very early in life and I thought the death would sap my mother who was a housewife back then. But after portraying Nazneen’s character on screen I realize she was the strongest woman I’ve ever met. She internalized her pain and did what she had to with dignity.”

Known for her offbeat roles, Sandhya Mridul says Nazneen Khan is still the most challenging character she has played. “I find such characters real which is why I play them” the actress quoted.