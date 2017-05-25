Hot Downloads

Nazrul Jayanti special in Aakash Aath’s Good Morning Aakash

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2017 01:54 PM

Time to smile as we bring a piece of good news for all those who love Nazrul Sangeet or the music of Nazrul!  

Well, the team of Aakash Aath’s musical show Good Morning Aakash has planned for a special episode in order to celebrate Nazrul Jayanti which marks the birthday (24 May) of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Nazrul Islam is the national poet of Bangladesh, who during his time produced a large number of poetry and music. He is equally commemorated in various Bengali speaking states of India. So, to pay a tribute to this legend, Nazrul Jayanti is celebrated by Bengalis all around the world.

With the same thought in mind, Good Morning Aakash is paying a tribute to him in the coming episode.  

The singers to croon Nazrul Sangeet in the particular episode are Soumya Bose and Sutapa Bhattacharya.

So, gear up for the show. It will be aired on 26 May at 7 am.

