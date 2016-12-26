Neel-Amandeep to play the lead roles in Zee Bangla’s new serial Stree

It’s the extraordinary love story of some that inspires many!

The story of Zee Bangla’s new serial ‘Stree’ (Blues) too is on the same line.

As reported by Tellychakkar earlier, it will narrate the journey of a wife, whose husband would be paralyzed.

Now we present to you the plot of the serial and cast details.

Actor Neel Bhattacharya, who was earlier seen in Thik Jeno Love Story, is playing the male lead while newbie Amandeep Shonkar has been roped in to play the female lead.

Other actors to play key roles here include Rita Koiral, Moumita Gupta, Sanjib and Gotam Dey.

Now coming to the plot, Niru (Amandeep), an innocent yet daredevil girl belonging to the not so privileged class of the society, will get married to the man of her family’s choice. On her wedding day, when she will see her groom (Neel) arrive on a wheelchair, she will get the shock of her life.

Well, this fact of her husband’s will be kept hidden from her until the wedding day.

So, on seeing the groom in that condition, will she be ready to go ahead with the marriage?

Well, the groom will give her the liberty to say no to him and this will earn him Niru’s respect more. Slowly she will learn about his varied talents and interests, which will give her a better perspective about her husband beyond the shackles of his inability.

However, soon she will be informed about his family’s conspiracy and thus her decision to accept the man as her husband will be strengthened. She will decide to be a part of the battle with him as his wife.

Why her husband’s wheelchair bound condition is kept hidden from her? What conspiracies are being made by his family?

To know all this, start watching the show from today evening (26 December), at 7.30 pm.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.