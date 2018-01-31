Neela to DIE in Star Plus’ Naamkarann

Mumbai, 31 January 2018: The viewers of Star Plus’ popular daily Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) have been witnessing quite a high voltage drama in its ongoing episodes.

We often get to see that happiness never lasts long when it comes to fiction and the same is happening in this popular series.

Recently we have witnessed some happy moments where Neil (Zain Imam) manages to save Avni (Aditi Rathore) from Vidyut (Karam Rajpal) and she was welcomed home with lots of happiness around. We recently updated our readers with the upcoming development in the track that Vidyut will be back to ruin Avni and Neil's happiness.

Now we have learnt that a big shocking development lies ahead in the forthcoming episodes of the show. Read on –

Our source informs us that there will be a big fight between the good and the evil in the coming episodes. Vidyut’s goons will shoot Avni during a fight and Neil will try to save his family from the goons. The fight will take an ugly and unfortunate turn when Neela (Sayantani Ghosh) will get shot and die.

Avni will yet again lose her mother and her world will be shattered after Neela’s death.

We hear that Sayantani will wrap up her shoot in one or two days.

When we reached out to Sayantani, she confirmed the development with us.

What lies ahead in Avni’s life post Neela’s death? Only time will tell.

