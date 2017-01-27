Neelam Kothari's act inspires Aarti Singh

Actress Neelam Kothari's role in 1992 film "Ek Ladka Ek Ladki" became the reference point for Aarti Singh to essay the role of a woman with lost memory, in TV show "Waaris".



Aarti plays Amba in &TV's "Waaris".



When Aarti heard the narration of her new character, she instantly related it to Neelam's famous role. Aarti even called Neelam and spoke to her about the upcoming sequence.



"I am very excited to essay the role of a 18-year-old girl. My look on the show is going to change as well, and so are my character traits," Aarti said in a statement.



"Neelam and I are very good friends and her character from the movie ‘Ek Ladka Ek Ladki' inspired me for my role as I have never played such a character before. I am very excited for the same," she added.



(Source: IANS)