Neelima Azmi and Manoj Joshi in Rashmi Sharma’s next on ZEE5

01 Aug 2019 06:09 PM

MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer Rashmi Sharma, the maker of well-known television shows such as Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Swaragini, and many others, is set to present a web series tentatively titled '7 Days Without You'.

The series is adapted from a book with the same title, and it will be a love story.

TellyChakkar has learned that talented and veteran actors Manoj Joshi and Neelima Azmi are a part of the series. They will be seen depicting a cute couple.

The web-show will feature Priyal Gor, Anshuman Malhotra, Harshadaa Vijay, Raima Sen, Priya Banerjee, and Teena Singh in prominent roles.

The series is directed by Abhishek Dogra and penned by Sharad Tripathi.

The cast is currently shooting at hill station Panchgani in Maharashtra.  

Here’s wishing everyone good luck on their new beginning!

