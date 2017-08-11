Portraying an authentic bride on the small screen could be a daunting task and who would understand this better than the makers of STAR Plus’ popular shows Ishqbaaaz, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Iss PyaarKo Kya Naam Doon who have three mega weddings lined up for the month of August. To ensure that the shows do aesthetic justice to the fashion element of the wedding saga, the makers have roped in veteran designer and czarina of Indian fashion Neeta Lulla to design the bespoke trousseau for all the three leading brides.





Bollywood's go-to designer and a 4 time National Award winner who has contributed to over 300 films has specially taken time out from her hectic Manikarnika schedule to design the outfits for STAR Plus in a span of just one week. With these reel weddings, Neeta brings to life ideas that depict the grandeur, enchantment and aesthetics of traditional Indian brides. To remain true to the themes of a Punjabi, a Rajasthani and a UP wedding in the three shows, the makers have ensured meticulous detailing and worked relentlessly on entire styling of the sequence.



The outfits so designed exude opulence with with a foreplay between festive colors and organic silks coupled with zardozi, crystals, semi-precious stones, sequins and mirrorwork. Neeta Lulla who celebrates 3 decades in the industry states, “The inspiration for these couture pieces comes from the rich Indian culture and heritage. Staying true to Star Plus' vision, I have designed a collection that stresses on the importance of the marriage between tradition and modernity. Every outfit has an impeccable embodiment of drama, intricacy and elegance coupled with a playfulness that brings to the fore the core persona of the brides. I have heard great reviews about these shows and how they are trendsetters with regards to their fashion statements. I have always been associated with weddings in India and I understand the design sensibilities pertaining to home-grown culture and traditions."





Neeta Lulla was the one responsible for the entire wedding ensemble of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Genelia Fernandez Deshmukh, Isha Koppikkar, Aahana Deol, Sameera Reddy, Esha Deol amongst others.