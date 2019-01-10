Neetha Shetty turns into a Naagin for &TV’s Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: &TV’s show Laal Ishq has been gripping the audiences with its unusual take on love stories given its supernatural twist. One such intriguing story set to unfold in the next episode of Laal Ishq features famous actress Neetha Shetty, donning the avatar of a Naagin. Neetha, was previously seen in &TV’s Meri Hanikarak Biwi as Gulki and Paramavatar Shree Krishna as Goddess Yogamaya. Neetha Shetty who has strikingly distinct features is all set to play a Naagin which will enhance her beauty by emphasizing on her big and bold eyes. Her look in the show is very different from the roles she has played before. The actress has never played a common village girl and Laal Ishq gives her a chance to showcase her acting skills as a Naagin.



With the backdrop of Bihar, the next episode of Laal Ishq takes us through the life and conspiracies of Chennilal and his two sons Dharma (Mayank Gandhi) and Mangat. While Chennilal (Mongoose) has been devising a plan to kill his son Dharma(Snake aka Naag) for a very long time, Mangat, Chennilal’s second son meets Manika (Neetha Shetty) and falls in love. They both get married against the wishes of Mangat’s father and Dharma. Initially it looks like Manika has come to kill Dharma but towards the course of the story it is revealed that Manika is the Naagin and the love of Dharma aka the Naag who has come to save hom from his father Chaennilal the Mongoose. It will be interesting to see Manika transforming into a Naagin and create suspicion as to why has she taken that avatar.



Talking about her new role in the episodic, Neetha shares, “Laal Ishq has given me the opportunity to play Manika, a Naagin, a character that I have never played before. Moreover, the look accentuates my features, my eyes especially! I love the unique storyline of the episode and I am really excited to be a part of the show. I try my best to be a little experimental with the roles I choose to play so that the viewers also get to see a new me on screen every time. I am grateful to the producers to have faith in me to pull off the character with ease”.



The classic tale of the Snake – Mongoose will come alive in this episode of Laal Ishq with the interesting supernatural twist that the show is known to surprise us with. Will Manika be able to save Dharma? Will Manika kill Dharma with the help of Chennilal? Watch and find out!