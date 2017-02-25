Neeti Mohan reminisces ‘childhood’ memory with Gurdas Maan

It was indeed a ‘throwback’ moment for Neeti Mohan on the sets of &TV’s Voice India when she shot with none other than the ace singer, Gurdas Maan recently. The successful singer, choreographer and actor will be seen in this week’s episode of the singing reality show.

For Neeti who has always grown up with aspirations of making it big, her moment shared with Gurdas Maan as a kid always remains special!!

And she expressed her thoughts on social networking recently when she shared a picture of her as a school kid, jubilant with all energy and smiles posing with Gurdas Maan.

Well, for Neeti, the first singer she ever saw performing live during her schooling days was Gurdas Maan.

From that day to this day, Neeti has indeed made it big to share the same platform with her ‘Legend’...

Three cheers to Neeti!!