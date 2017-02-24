Neeti Mohan’s ‘UP boy’ Danish pays tribute to Govinda

Judge Neeti Mohan’s adulation for Comedy Star Govinda has been there from her childhood!! And on the stage of & TV’s Voice India, Neeti got a chance to pay her tribute to the Star.

None other than her promising contestant Danish to render this fitting tribute on behalf of Neeti!!

Well, Danish’s UP connect did give him the upper hand, and Judge Neeti was very quick in zeroing on Danish for the super hit Govinda number!!

Danish created hysteria on the sets with his powerful and expressive rendition of the Govinda number ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare’...

So what was the reaction? We hear that Govinda loved Danish’s performance and was full of praise for him. Govinda was also heard giving a very valuable tip to singers that one can be a good singer when he / she is a good actor!!

Point taken!!

Neeti too was bowled over by Danish’s rendition, and was thankful to him for giving her Legend a ‘fitting’ tribute. Neeti was visibly very happy that Govinda liked her tribute.

Way to go!! Watch this in this weekend’s Voice India on & TV.