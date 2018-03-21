Neetu dreams of Rupal’s pregnancy in Saat Pheron Ki Hera Pherie

SAB TV’s Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie will soon witness more comical moments than ever before.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see how Goldie (Kavin Dave) gets rid of Lajo saying that he is not ready for a relationship as of now.

The next day, Bhupi (Shekhar Suman) interrupts Neetu (Swati Shah) while she is day dreaming to inform her that Rupal (Ami Trivedi) is unwell and vomiting. Neetu connects her dream with Rupal’s vomiting and assumes Rupal to be pregnant. Rupal requests Goldie to get her some medicines but Goldie refuses and shows her Neetu bhabhi’s important list of things to buy. Looking at the list, Rupal assumes that Neetu is pregnant. Both the couples congratulate each other and Neetu tells Rupal not to share the news with anybody especially the maids. But the maid overhears and spreads the news in the entire society about Neetu Bhabhi’s pregnancy.

On the other hand, Neetu shares the news with Rupal’s parents and they get upset that Rupal has not shared it with them directly and blame Parimal for the same. Neetu and Bhupi go to the Pandit Ji for the muhurat of the pooja that they had planned for Rupal’s baby.

Commenting on the upcoming track Ami Trivedi (Rupal) said “The upcoming track is high on fun and entertainment. The confusion created between Rupal and Neetu about who amongst them is pregnant is very interesting and I’m really looking forward to seeing the upcoming sequence.

Is Rupal really pregnant? Is it just an assumption of Bhupi & Neetu?