Neetu Singh and Vidya Balan upset with Maniesh Paul

Zee Cine Awards 2017 the biggest awards night of the year was a night of dazzling glamour with the crème de la crème of Bollywood gracing the occasion. Famous stars descended on the red carpet to celebrate the best of Indian cinema at the Fair and Lovely Zee Cine Awards 2017



Maniesh Paul, along with Bharti, hosted the show and the duo’s witty one liners clubbed with their gift of the gab captivated audiences. An absolute charmer, Maniesh Paul was love struck when the graceful and elegant Neetu Singh stepped on stage to collect the awards on behalf of her husband Rishi Kapoor who bagged two trophies for the Best Actor In Comic Role and the Best Actor In Supporting Role for Kapoor and Sons. Maniesh was mesmerized by Neetu Singh’s aura and could not resist himself from flirting with her. Neetuji blushing to Maniesh’s antiques, gave up and said, “You know who my husband and son are right?” Maniesh responded with a tongue in cheek remark saying, “That’s a perfect opportunity! Both of them are not here and hence I can flirt with you with all my heart.”



Known for her versatile roles, Vidya Balan playfully took a dig at Maniesh for not flirting with her the entire evening. Maniesh quick on this cue, brought on his charm, and took off with his flirty one liners which were countered by no less witty one liners from the actress. Vidya who previously said that she is ready for Hollywood also added, “Hollywood is leagues behind Bollywood. Bollywood has versatility with actors like Ranbir, who sang his heart out in Rockstar and lost his voice in Barfi. Salman Khan who danced with Munni in Dabangg but dropped Munni safely to Pakistan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.” She ended with taking her own example and said that she had so much fun in Dirty Picture and then portrayed the role of a pregnant woman in her next film Kahaani! Flabbergasted Maniesh asked how Vidya managed to come up with this. Vidya smartly responded saying, “My name itself means knowledge!”