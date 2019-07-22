News

Negativity affects me: Palki Malhotra on quitting Yeh Teri Galiyaan

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
22 Jul 2019 01:53 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting piece of information from the Television industry.

Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyaan has been entertaining the audiences for a year.

The show is produced by Cinevistaas Ltd and was helmed by Program Creator Palki Malhotra.

However, in turn of events, Palki has decided to quit the show. She posted a picture on Instagram and announced her not being a part of the show anymore.

She wrote:

When one is emotionally involved it's important to move on...before a few snatch away your emotional n mental peace it's time to leave them...#yehterigallyian will forever be special...

See the post:

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Palki and asked about her decision of quitting the show, she said, “I am a very sensitive person and since I conceived this concept with a lot of heart. I was quite attached emotionally to the show. Negativity affects me, hence I decided to detach myself”.

Here’s wishing Palki and the team of Yeh Teri Galiyaan all the best.

Tags > Palki Malhotra, Yeh Teri Galiyaan, Zee TV’s, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi

past seven days