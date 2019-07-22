Negativity affects me: Palki Malhotra on quitting Yeh Teri Galiyaan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting piece of information from the Television industry.

Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyaan has been entertaining the audiences for a year.

The show is produced by Cinevistaas Ltd and was helmed by Program Creator Palki Malhotra.

However, in turn of events, Palki has decided to quit the show. She posted a picture on Instagram and announced her not being a part of the show anymore.

She wrote:

When one is emotionally involved it's important to move on...before a few snatch away your emotional n mental peace it's time to leave them...#yehterigallyian will forever be special...

See the post:

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Palki and asked about her decision of quitting the show, she said, “I am a very sensitive person and since I conceived this concept with a lot of heart. I was quite attached emotionally to the show. Negativity affects me, hence I decided to detach myself”.

Here’s wishing Palki and the team of Yeh Teri Galiyaan all the best.