Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Neha Dhupia gets miffed with Nikhil Chinapa

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2018 12:00 PM

MUMBAI:Actress Neha Dhupia is miffed with "Roadies Xtreme" gang leader Nikhil Chinapa, and has asked him to mind his manners.

In an upcoming episode, Neha and Nikhil will be seen getting into a heated conversation over contestants, read a statement to IANS. 

They will fight over the contestants performing the task. Nishkash was not part of the task, but he is required to eat chilly on behalf of Preeti to save her. While Nikhil was against the decision of Nishkash performing the task to save Preeti, Neha had a difference of opinion. 

Neha said: "Keep your manners in place, that's what you stand for man."

What do you think of Neha Dhupia?

To this, Nikhil said: "I am keeping my manners Neha, I am not talking to you."

The adventure reality television show is aired on MTV.

 
Tags > Neha Dhupia, Roadies Xtreme, Nikhil Chinapa, Nishkash, MTV,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Pooja, Meera and Jia turn Durga Maa

In pics: Pooja, Meera and Jia turn Durga Maa
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

poll

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days