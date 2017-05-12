Neha Dhupia makes men go shirtless on MTV Roadies Rising

Neha Dhupia is quite persuasive! She has been making handsome young men do a lot of things on MTV Roadies Rising and we cannot thank her enough for it. In the upcoming episode, in Nikhil’s absence his gang felt something missing but not for long! Nikhil sent somebody to mentor his gang and oh boy! we had one hottie enter the show. Gurmeet, MTV Roadies X2 finalist and Splitsvilla 9 winner stepped in to help Nikhil’s team and upped the hotness quotient one notch higher.



Seeing Gurmeet make his entry, Neha jokingly mentioned, “Whoever comes on this show and takes off his t-shirt, definitely wins”. With that statement a lot of stripping and hot bodies were seen before the task began. Seeing Gurmeet flash his abs, gang members- Shane, Priyank and Varun got into the groove and took off their t-shirts. Not only did Neha enjoy the sight but also went ahead and felt Gurmeet’s abs.



That sure was a sight for sore eyes!