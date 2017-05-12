Hot Downloads

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Shaminn
Shaminn
Rashmi Desai
Rashmi Desai

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Nia Sharma

There are FOUR differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Neha Dhupia makes men go shirtless on MTV Roadies Rising

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2017 04:22 PM

Neha Dhupia is quite persuasive! She has been making handsome young men do a lot of things on MTV Roadies Rising and we cannot thank her enough for it. In the upcoming episode, in Nikhil’s absence his gang felt something missing but not for long! Nikhil sent somebody to mentor his gang and oh boy! we had one hottie enter the show. Gurmeet, MTV Roadies X2 finalist and Splitsvilla 9 winner stepped in to help Nikhil’s team and upped the hotness quotient one notch higher.

Seeing Gurmeet make his entry, Neha jokingly mentioned, “Whoever comes on this show and takes off his t-shirt, definitely wins”. With that statement a lot of stripping and hot bodies were seen before the task began. Seeing Gurmeet flash his abs, gang members- Shane, Priyank and Varun got into the groove and took off their t-shirts. Not only did Neha enjoy the sight but also went ahead and felt Gurmeet’s abs.  

That sure was a sight for sore eyes!

Tags > Neha Dhupia, MTV Roadies Rising, Gurmeet, MTV Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 9, Priyank Priyank Prabjot, Varun Sood,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top