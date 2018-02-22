Slideshow

Success party of Aamir Khan's Secret...

Success party of Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Neha Dhupia takes Jujutsu training from Roadies Xtreme contestant

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2018 07:01 PM

Mumbai: It is believed that there is no age limit to learn anything new, proving this saying right is the bold and beautiful actress Neha Dhupia. In the Delhi auditions of Roadies Xtreme, Neha was seen trying her hands on combat sport Jujutsu.

A Delhi contestant who is trained in Jujutsu explained his thought of using Jujutsu as self-defense technique against rape attempt. Impressed by his views, the Bollywood actress immediately expressed her interest in learning few Jujutsu techniques for self-protection.

Speaking about the same, a source from the sets shared, “It was Neha’s idea to learn few techniques from him. She has always been open towards spreading awareness about self-defense for girls and with that aim she decided to go ahead and learn the technique.”

What do you think about Neha Dhuipia?

“Other gang leaders and Rannvijay were surprised to see Neha’s promptness in learning the sport so quickly. After learning few steps, Neha was impressed by the contestant and also appreciated his training skills,” added the source.

The contestant not only managed to impress Neha with his skills but also other gang leaders and Rannvijay.

Gear up to catch Neha’s attempt with the combat sport! The particular episode will be aired on 25 February at 7 pm.

Tags > Neha Dhupia, Delhi auditons, roadies extreme, Jujutsus, 3elf defence ten,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

past seven days