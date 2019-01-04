Neha Kakkar admits to being DEPRESSED

2018 was professionally a great year for talented singing sensation Neha Kakkar but not on the personal front.

The gorgeous damsel is rumoured to have broken up with long-time actor boyfriend Himansh Kohli.

Himansh and Neha were both in a happy space and used to post romantic and mushy pictures on their social media handles along with a few combined appearances in shows, giving the audiences major relationship goals.

The duo has recently broken up. Neha posted a heartbreaking message on her social media that read, ‘I gave you my everything! Love, care, time, happiness, respect, skills, knowledge, positivity, I shared my people, my contacts, my fans even my hard earned fame with you. And in return you forgot everything in seconds which gave me a hard time, this made me cry many times when where I shouldn't have but now this is my reply to you. Good Bye!! God Bless!!’

Neha has deleted all her pictures with Himansh, although the latter chose to keep the pictures intact on social media platforms.

Evidently, Neha is finding it difficult to deal with the heartbreak. Fans and other people on social media seem to make it all the more difficult for her to move on with their continuous questions, comments, and negativity.

A visibly upset Neha took to Instagram, posted a message for all her followers to let her be, and admitted to being depressed. See the post here.

We just hope that things get easier for her. More power to you, Neha.