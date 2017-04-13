Neha Kakkar chooses her groom on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs!

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, has once again wowed audiences with its mind-blowing talent and entertaining mentors this season. This Saturday, 15th April on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, watch the shaadi special episode that will showcase contestants singing and dancing to popular wedding numbers. The sets of the show will be fully decorated with flowers and everyone including mentors, the jury members and contestants will be dressed in traditional shaadi attire. This Saturday, viewers are in for a festive shaadi wala maahol never witnessed before on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

The episode started with quite a bang! With the top 11 contestants looking like little brides and little grooms in their bridal outfits, the first to take to the stage was the hit Jodi, Sonakshi Kar and Shreyan Bhattacharya who sang ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Leh Jayenge’s hit shaadi sing ‘Mehandi Lagake Rakhna’. Jasu Khan along with former Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant Raja Hasan floored the audiences with their performance on ‘Dulhe ka Sehra’. Giving a soulful performance on the romantic number ‘Tare Hain Baarati’, Tanya Tiwari and Satyajeet Jena had everyone mesmerized. Queen of Yodeling Shanmukhpriya and the talented Yumna took the stage by storm with their performance on the hit dance number ‘Banno tera swagger’.

While the contestants’ energy was infectious and left the studio audiences feeling the wedding fever, the most eligible bachelorette of the show, the gorgeous singing diva and mentor, Neha Kakkar got sucked into the Shaadi celebrations as two suitors began fighting for her attention. Neha was spoilt for choice as the show’s charming host Aditya Narayan and this season’s cute little surprise Jayash Kumar stepped up to propose to her. Looking for a singer as her suitor, Neha told the two boys that she will choose the one who sings better but when the two took each other on in a ‘sing-off’, the choice became even harder.

At a loss in making the correct decision, Neha told the boys that she will choose the one who is more stylish. The two boys immediately put their best foot forward and set the stage on fire as they ‘cat-walked’, making the decision even harder. Finally in a tie-breaker round, the decision was left to luck as whoever found a hidden ring first from a thali would walk away with Neha’s hand. Well, It will be interesting to know this weekend who that lucky suitor is!

This Saturday, 15th April on the ‘Shaadi Special’ episode, all the married members of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs family will share their ‘Khatte Meethe’ experiences from their married life and audiences will witness some spectacular performances delivered by the little singing prodigies. So, get ready to witness the much waited shaadi special episode!