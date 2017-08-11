"Neha Kakkar is my Radha" says Bal Krishna Jayash Kumar

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs on Zee TV, India's biggest singing reality show for kids is the No 1 non-fiction show this year and has once again, wowed audiences with its mind-blowing talent. While the Top 5 super talented ‘Toofans’ and the Top 5 ‘Bhukamps’ are giving each other a tough competition and dazzling the audiences with their superlative singing acts, this Saturday, 12th August at 9 PM, handsome Ayushman Khurana, the talented Rajkumar Rao and the stunning Kriti Sanon will grace the show with their presence to promote their highly-anticipated flick ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. With Janmashtami around the corner, the kids presented songs celebrating the mischievous spirit of Lord Krishna. While all the kids looked dazzling in their outfits, it was Li’l champ Jayash kumar aka Chote Bhagwan who stole the show. Dressed like Kanha, Jayash impressed everyone with his Bal Krishna look. Well that’s not all, on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, a special swing was brought in from the sets of ‘Barielly Ki Barfi’. Seeing the swing, little Jayash had a gala time on it. Kriti Sanon along with mentor Neha Kakkar and all the mothers present on the sets performed the ritual of swaying the Krishna Jhula as Jayash recited the Krishna Aarti flawlessly perched cutely on the swing. Be it the celebrity guests or the mentors and jury members, everyone was in awe of the six-year-old little dynamite reciting the entire krishna aarti in one go with no mistakes. Everyone was left in splits when Jayash aka Chhote Bhagwan announced that he is Baal Krishna and mentor Neha Kakkar is his Radha. Adding mithaas to the Janmashtami celebrations on the sets of Li’l Champs, the celebrity guests brought along special Bareilly Ki Barfi for everyone and distributed it to all the kids on the sets.

Watching the contestants pack in one scintillating performance after another, the star guests were left awestruck by their singing ability and couldn’t stop praising each one of them. Li’l Champ Dhroon Tickoo who gave a marvellous performance on the popular number ‘Govinda Aala Re’ saw Rajkumar Rao and Ayushman Khurana jumping off their seats and dancing in circles around him. Next was yodeling queen Shanmukhpriya who packed in a rockstar act withZinda Hai Toh from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Nandini gave a spectacular performance on ‘Shyaam Teri Bansi’. Kolkata girl Riya Biswas sang ‘Bada Natkhat Hai Yeh’ and the cute Jayash Kumar left everyone enthralled as he sang ‘Mach Gaya Shor Saari Nagri Mein’. Other spectacular performances that wowed the guests, mentors and jury included Bidipta who sang ‘Kanha Soja Zara’ and Yumna Ajin who sang ‘Go Govinda’. Ayushman had a tough time when he was blindfoled and asked to break a handi with a stick. Even as his co-star Kriti tried helping him reach the handi with directions, the jury members went into a flurry trying to misguide him.