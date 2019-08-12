Neha Kakkar shares an alarming post after rumours with Indian Idol contestant surface

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers in Bollywood. She has a huge fan following who love listening to her songs. However, the singer and reality show judge sent her fans into panic mode on Sunday after she posted a hard-hitting note on her Instagram Story hinting at depression and 'ending her life'.



Yes, you read that right! The singer took to Instagram and shared a detailed message pointing out to the insensitive rumours that are being spread about her. According to reports, Neha has recently been linked to a contestant named Vibhor Parashar. The singer has reportedly been participating in music concerts with Vibhor, which led to wild speculations about their relationship. In her post, Neha requested people spreading these rumours to think about the damage it causes emotionally as well as mentally.

Her post read, “While i’m writing this i’m not in a good condition. Neither physically, nor mentally. But i had to speak up! You know.. They don’t realise that i’m a daughter/ sister of somebody. I’ve worked so hard all my life and made sure that i make my family proud and do good with everyone who’re not even my family/friends."



"Why do they spread rumours without even thinking how badly it’ll affect somebody’s life. Even if she’s a celebrity, she’s a human being first! Stop being so heartless. Stop talking about somebody’s personal life or character. Stop judging. Stop embarrassing people. Dont do so much that they get depression . If you are a father or brother of somebody will you do that to your daughter/ sister? Stop making anybody feel so bad that they start thinking of ending their life. Plz! Stop!" she added.



After this alarming post, Neha clarified that it is ' bura time'. "People who care for me, Don’t worry I’ll be fine! Bura time hai It’ll pass! I have to be alright, have a Concert Tonite. But if you really care and wanna do something about it then try Changing the world. Tell them to stop all that! Say No to the news that makes people’s life miserable,” she wrote.