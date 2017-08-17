Actress Neha Marda says she likes to maintain a balance between family and work.



"I enjoy homemaking. People who think homemakers are only restricted to household activities are kind of weird. My family and producers have always motivated me and appreciated me as an actress and a housemaker. Taking care and loving my family are best things for me and if I sign any project, being dedicated to it, is also my responsibility," she said in a statement.



"I am enjoying acting and homemaking too. I enjoy acting, dancing, travelling and reading books too," said the "Balika Vadhu" actress.



Neha was last seen on the small screen in "Doli Armaano Ki", which went off air in 2015.



Talking about returning to acting, she said: "I am looking for some strong role. My fans will not have to wait for long. As of now, I am more focused on my fitness and skin."

(Source: IANS)