Neha Narang roped in for Sony TV’s Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Sony Entertainment Television’ upcoming drama Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage will soon open its door welcoming a new actor.

Yes, this Mumtaz Saba Productions’ show has roped in pretty and petite looking Neha Narang.

Neha, who was last seen in Zee TV’s Tashan-e-Ishq, will portray Rupa’s character. In the drama, Eijaz’s character will come to see Rupa for marriage proposal. However, Rupa will reject him as she would be in love with some another guy.

When we contacted Neha, she shared, “After Tashan-e-Ishq people will again watch me in a bride avatar. I have already started shooting and hope that people enjoy our show.”

The show will feature D4 fame Niyati Fatnani as the female protagonist.

Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhage will mostly replace EK Rishta Saajhedari Ka in April.