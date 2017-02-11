Hot Downloads

Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

quickie
Leenesh Mattoo

I want the power of invisibility: Leenesh Mattoo

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Neha Narang roped in for Sony TV’s Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
11 Feb 2017 02:07 PM

Sony Entertainment Television’ upcoming drama Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage will soon open its door welcoming a new actor.

Yes, this Mumtaz Saba Productions’ show has roped in pretty and petite looking Neha Narang.

Neha, who was last seen in Zee TV’s Tashan-e-Ishq, will portray Rupa’s character. In the drama, Eijaz’s character will come to see Rupa for marriage proposal. However, Rupa will reject him as she would be in love with some another guy.

When we contacted Neha, she shared, “After Tashan-e-Ishq people will again watch me in a bride avatar. I have already started shooting and hope that people enjoy our show.”

The show will feature D4 fame Niyati Fatnani as the female protagonist.

Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhage will mostly replace EK Rishta Saajhedari Ka in April.

Tags > Tashan-E-Ishq, Neha Narang, Sony TV, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, TV show, Niyati Fatnani,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest