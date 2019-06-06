Neha turns out a secret pawn and Ishita decodes truth in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama as Ishita and Raman are trying their best to trap Sahil so that they can prove Ishita’s innocence.

Neha has entered the Bhalla family and she claims that Yug is her husband and she also has proof against Yug that he was about to steal her money and escape with her.

Alia refuses to believe Neha but Ishita gives shelter to her and asks her to stay with them until the truth comes out.

Ishita has come to know that Neha is telling a lie and she is playing a game with them and anyhow she wants to save Yug from this dangerous lady and thus she keeps her enemy close to her so that she can keep an eye on her.

Neha is actually a spy of Sahil and she was the one who was leaking all the news to Sahil and his gang.

It will be interesting to see how Ishita will expose Neha in front of the entire family and how will let go of Neha from Yug’s life.