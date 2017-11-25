Hot Downloads

I used to like Jennifer Winget: Rahul Sharma

Nehalaxmi Iyer RETURNS to Ishqbaaaz

By DhariniSanghavi
25 Nov 2017 07:11 PM

Good news!

Saumya’s exit from Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions) left the fans and viewers in grief, wondering if the actress will ever be back again as she was a visual delight.

And the wait is finally over as the beautiful and gorgeous, Nehalaxmi Iyer is back in the show!

Yes, there were lot of speculations on Neha moving out of the show mid-way. However, the actress is back and how!

Neha has lost oodles of weight and the viewers will definitely love watching her transformation.

The actress has already begun shooting and her entry sequence will air in the coming days.

We reached out to Neha but she remained unavailable for comment.

With Neha back in the show, it will be interesting to watch the love triangle form between her, Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava).

Excited already?

