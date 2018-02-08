Neil and Avni remarry & consummate in Naamkarann

Mumbai: Star Plus’ favorite drama Naamkarann, is soon going to witness major drama in the upcoming episodes. TellyChakkar earlier reported about a big leap in the romantic drama. Moreover, two new characters will also be introduced in the storyline. With such high-voltage drama, the makers are planning to introduce a major twist.

Nonetheless, before the big leap happens, the storyline will see something interesting happening for the viewers. In the upcoming episode, Avni (Aditi Rathore) and Neil (Zain Imam) will remarry. It happens so that, there will be a romantic sequence between the two protagonist. The whole set will be beautifully designed with candles and flowers. In front of those candles, Avni and Neil will take the seven pheras again. The hot lad will apply sindhoor (vermillion) on her forehead. That is how they will get married again.

Avni will start crying when Neil puts sindhoor. She will finally understand the immense love of Neil. Furthermore, Neil and Avni will consummate their marriage. Their consummation scene will be aesthetically shot.

(What Do you think of Naamkarnn, Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore?)

Finally, there will be a breather for all the audience who must be tired of all the crying and crime drama.

