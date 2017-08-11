Star Plus’ popular daily Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) is all set to gear up for a major drama!!!

Yes, tough times are coming ahead for Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni (Aditi Rathore) in the popular daily.

The viewers have already witnessed a heartbreaking separation of Avni and Neil followed by a major drama. Now we hear that, a major incident will shook Avni and Neil’s life to the core in the upcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, “There will be celebrations galore in the upcoming episodes on the occasion of Janamashtami and Avni will join the celebration too but the celebrations won’t last longer. There will be a bomb kept in the Handi and unaware of it, Neil will climb up to break the Dahi Handi and he will get some serious injuries after the bomb will blast. Neil will further rushed to the hospital where he will be seen fighting between life and death.”

Avni will be shattered to see Neil’s condition!!!

Will this incident bring Neil and Avni closer to each other?

Only time will tell.

When we contacted Zain, he commented, “Well, I can’t divulge any details as of now but all I can say is that there is a lot more interesting things coming up in the episodes ahead.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.