Neil puts Avni behind bars in Naamkarann

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular daily, Naamkarann, is all set to witness high-voltage drama in the upcoming episode. The major twists and turns in the TV series post the leap are keeping the viewers hooked to the show. Now gear up for a major jaw-dropping track.

Well, basically, Neil (Zain Imam) will inform the police about Avni (Aditi Rathore)’s existence. And, the police along with the media will come to Avni’s NGO and take her along with them.

Yes, you heard it right!

Avni will be imprisoned, courtesy the love of her life.

(Also Read: Zain Imam would like to marry Aditi Rathore)

Wondering why? Then read on as TellyChakkar has the answer for you-

Actually, Neil will tip the police for Avni’s safety.

Vidyut (Karam Rajpal) was put behind the bar for killing Avni but since she is alive, Vidyut’s imprisonment will be nullified. Hence, before Avni comes in front of the media, Neil will put her behind the bar to safeguard her identity. Till then he will take care of Sayyesha.

What do you think about Aditi Rathore and Zain Imam?

Now what happens next is something you will get to know once the episode goes on air.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates and spoilers on your favourite TV show.