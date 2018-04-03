Home > Tv > Tv News
Neil puts Avni behind bars in Naamkarann

03 Apr 2018

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular daily, Naamkarann, is all set to witness high-voltage drama in the upcoming episode. The major twists and turns in the TV series post the leap are keeping the viewers hooked to the show. Now gear up for a major jaw-dropping track.

Well, basically, Neil (Zain Imam) will inform the police about Avni (Aditi Rathore)’s existence. And, the police along with the media will come to Avni’s NGO and take her along with them.

Avni will be imprisoned, courtesy the love of her life.

(Also Read: Zain Imam would like to marry Aditi Rathore)

Actually, Neil will tip the police for Avni’s safety.

Vidyut (Karam Rajpal) was put behind the bar for killing Avni but since she is alive, Vidyut’s imprisonment will be nullified. Hence, before Avni comes in front of the media, Neil will put her behind the bar to safeguard her identity. Till then he will take care of Sayyesha.

