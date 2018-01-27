Home > Tv > Tv News
Neil to turn a kidnapper in Star Plus' Naamkarann

27 Jan 2018
Mumbai, 27 January 2018: After witnessing some action packed and emotional episodes of Star Plus' popular drama Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada), its time to witness some happy moments ahead.
 
In the recent episodes of the series, we have seen how Neil (Zain Imam) saved Avni (Aditi Rathore) in a heroic way! Now, in the coming episodes, the viewers will get to witness Neil and Avni starting off a new journey after Vidyut (Karam Rajpal) is exposed and found guilty of all his crimes.
 
The viewers can certainly expect something unique when it comes to Neil Khann! Yes, we hear that Neil will be taking Avni back home with a romantic stint.
 
Excited already? Read on -
 
Our source informs us that Neil disguise and kidnap Avni from the hospital.
 
Don't get shocked as this is just a prank by Neil!
 
Neil will take Avni home in the look of a goon. He will later reveal his identity watching Avni scared. The viewers to get to see some cute nok-jhok moments between the duo too followed by Avni's grah-pravesh ritual.
 
That would be certainly a treat for all the fans of Naamkarann. Isn't it?
 
We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained unavailable for comments. 
