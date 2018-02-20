Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Neil to turn an RJ post the leap on Naamkarann

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2018 06:40 PM

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular daily Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) is all set to take a leap of ten years.

The leap will unfold some major changes in the storyline followed by some new entries as well. TellyChakkar is here to share the details about the upcoming drama, which is going to unfold post the leap on the show.

Our source informs us that post the leap, Neil (Zain Imam) will be seen as an RJ (Radio Jockey) after he will quit his police job. Avni (Aditi Rathore) will believed to be dead by Neil while she will be alive and living life in a different way. Avni will dedicate her life to the kids at an orphanage.

On the other hand, heartbroken by Avni’s death, Neil will be talking about love stories with the listeners being an RJ.

Will the radio play a cupid between Neil and Avni to reunite together? Only time will tell.

TellyChakkar tried but could not reach the actors for comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Naamkara, Aditi Rathore, Neil and Avni, TellyChakkar, Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada, Star Plus, Star, Upcoming drama,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Special screening of Welcome to New York

more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Tinaa Dattaa
Tinaa Dattaa
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days