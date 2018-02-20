Neil to turn an RJ post the leap on Naamkarann

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular daily Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) is all set to take a leap of ten years.

The leap will unfold some major changes in the storyline followed by some new entries as well. TellyChakkar is here to share the details about the upcoming drama, which is going to unfold post the leap on the show.

Our source informs us that post the leap, Neil (Zain Imam) will be seen as an RJ (Radio Jockey) after he will quit his police job. Avni (Aditi Rathore) will believed to be dead by Neil while she will be alive and living life in a different way. Avni will dedicate her life to the kids at an orphanage.

On the other hand, heartbroken by Avni’s death, Neil will be talking about love stories with the listeners being an RJ.

Will the radio play a cupid between Neil and Avni to reunite together? Only time will tell.

TellyChakkar tried but could not reach the actors for comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.