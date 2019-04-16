News

Netaji to land Jethalal in trouble in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2019 06:40 PM

MUMBAI: After the fun vacation in Singapore, everybody in Gokuldham society is back to work in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).

We bring to you the interesting new track of the coming episodes.

As per the plot, Jethalal goes to his shop Gada Electronics. On reaching, he gets a big shock.

As the story goes, a new mobile has come in the market at unheard-of rates. Bagha and Nattu Kaka decide to surprise Jethalal and place a large order for the same.

When Jethalal learns of this, he is furious and wonders how will he sell such a huge quantity? However, lady luck is smiling at him. A netaji calls Gada Electronics to ask for a very large quantity of mobile phones. Jethalal is ecstatic.

For once, he is not bogged down by Nattu Kaka’s bright business ideas. He discusses this with Bapuji, who wants to know the reason behind such a large purchase. Once again, Jethalal becomes agitated.

Why does netaji want so many mobile phones? Why did he approach Jethalal’s shop specifically? Is it a plot to get Jethalal into trouble?

past seven days