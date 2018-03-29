Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Netflix announces 'Lust Stories'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2018 06:36 PM

Mumbai: Online streaming app Netflix announced a new original titled "Lust Stories", a combination of four short stories directed by Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibaker Banerjee.

Releasing in June in 190 countries under Netfix, "Lust Stories" will show stories on love and lust, read a statement.

"A theme of lust, a new age and dynamic platform and the company of prolific filmmakers, the vision of Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala made this experience immensely sexy and satisfying! (no pun intended). 'Lust Stories' breaks ground and even tears the envelope at times. This one is worth the price of a subscription," said Karan.

The project is the second collaboration between Netflix and Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP after "Love Per Square Foot".

"Lust Stories" will be co-produced by Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

What do you think about Netflix?

The short stories will feature actors including Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Swati Shetty, Director of Content Acquisition, Netflix, said: "With universal themes, world-class talent and unique formats, Indian stories are loved among Netflix members around the world. It's very exciting to continue our collaboration with RSVP and bring Lust Stories to the global entertainment-loving audience."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Lust Stories, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibaker Banerjee, Ashi Dua, Ronnie Screwvala, Netflix, Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Swati Shetty, Love Per Square Foot,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Film High Jack's Trailer launch

Film High Jack's Trailer launch
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Tinaa Dattaa
Tinaa Dattaa
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

poll

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days