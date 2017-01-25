Never have I looked so good and fit in my entire acting career – Salil Ankola

Actor Salil Ankola who essays the fiery role of Suryadev in Colors and Swastik Productions’ Karam Phaldata Shani has made a great comeback to TV after a gap of five years with the show.

The cricketer turned actor has been appreciated a lot for his gutsy performance!!

Considered as a man with great physique and looks, Salil Ankola feels that excellence in acting alone should be the barometer used to measure talent.

Recently, Salil got himself a makeover as he posed for his newest folio. And he looks hot and handsome in the clicks taken by acclaimed photographer Vishal Seth.

Talking about his new look and style, Salil told us, “I have worked very hard on my physique and it has paid off. Never have I looked so good and fit in my entire acting career. Now for my looks and physique, I have been following a special diet and following the gym routine with strict discipline and dedication and all efforts have paid off.”

Talking about talent and good looks, the actor averred, “A person is born with both talent and good looks. Both need to be nurtured and to be worked on so as to get the best outcome. I feel nothing should be taken for granted and every aspect should be given prime importance.”

On his folio, Salil said, “This is my second folio in my entire acting career. The first was done in 1998 and the second by Vishal Seth in 2017. The reason is that I get very nervous in still photography. But the concept, look and outcome have been amazing.”

Giving special mention to the photographer Vishal Seth, Salil stated, “Vishal is a very talented and upcoming photographer and he has a great eye. He seems to see what any other person cannot and gets the best out of the person. I have never been so comfortable shooting stills as I have been with Vishal and the results talk for themselves. He is so fast in getting out the best that we finished our shoot in exactly 2 1/2 hours and the experience was fabulous.”

Great going, Salil!!