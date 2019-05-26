Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I would facing the camera: Sonyaa Ayodhya

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. Here, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.

How did you get into acting?

It was destined. Honestly, I never thought about acting, as I always felt it's beyond my reach. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day, I would be facing the camera. I auditioned for roles and just got selected one fine day.



What all projects you've done?

Nazar is my debut as well as my only serial on Indian television.



How difficult is it for actors to survive in an expensive city like Mumbai?

Mumbai is by far the most expensive city in India. That does not hold true just for actors. It's expensive for anybody who is not from Mumbai and looks around to rent a place. The best way to live is with flatmates and share the rent. I was blessed to have my parents' home in the city. I haven't had to worry about accommodation expenses. I thank God everyday for this.



Are actors paid well?

Most actors lie about how much they're paid. Obviously, when you start working in any field, you aren't paid that well. But it gets better as you grow and move up in your career.



Your tip for aspiring actors?

Stop partying. Start auditioning. Sign up for an acting workshop. Work on your acting skills and not just your body. Audition everyday, and don't fall for fake casting directors and offers that are too good to be true.

Well said, Sonyaa.