Never thought Tenali Rama would run for this long: Krishna Bharadwaj on Tenali Rama

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s popular show Tenali Rama has successfully completed a commendable journey of 400 episodes. The lead protagonist of the show Krishna Bharadwaj, who plays the role of Pandit Rama Krishnan, is all smiles on achieving the milestone. We contacted him to congratulate him, and had a brief chat with him.



We asked the actor if he expected that the show would run for this long, to which he said, ‘I did not expect the show to be such a successful one. When we completed 100 episodes, I thought it would run for another 100 episodes. But now, when we celebrate the 400-episode mark, I feel the show has the potential to sustain until 1000 episodes.’



We asked him about his journey in the show, to which he said, ‘It has been a life-changing journey for me. I’ve got name, fame, and money because of it. This show has created a benchmark in my career. It has been an enriching journey in all the aspects: physically, emotionally, and spiritually. I have gone through a lot of physical changes in order to ace the character of Pandit Rama Krishnan. I am earning very well through this show, and it has changed my life a lot. I have learnt a lot from this character. It is not an easy character to play, but with the grace of my Guruji, I have been able to play it well, and the audiences have connected to Rama. By far, the journey has been marvelous.’



We asked him whom would he give the credit of the show’s success to, and he said, “I can’t give the credit of success of the show to one person or one department. Any project that is a success in the creative field has a contribution from all the departments. This is a very difficult show for the makers, as all the emotions need to be shown like comedy, drama, and suspense. The writers have done a fabulous job. When I started the workshops for the show, I was pretty impressed with the way it was written. I believe the entire unit should be applauded for their endless hard work on the project.’



We asked him about his favorite tracks, and Krishna said, ‘I absolutely loved the track where the King asks Rama to find 8 fools from Vijaynagar and Rama finds them. Rama says that the 8th fool of Vijaynagar is the King himself. I just loved that track; the emotion and drama quotient in track was amazing. I also liked the track wherein Devi Maa was leaving Vijaynagar and Rama gets all crazy, insane, and mad while looking out for Devi Maa.’



Lastly, we asked him about his bond with other actors, to which he said, ‘I have been friends with Amma (Nimisha Vakharia) and Manav (Manav Gohil: Krishnadev Rai). We’re like best friends on set. I really respect Pankajji (Pankaj Berry: Tathacharya). We have Tom and Jerry like scenes, and we put in a lot of effort to ace those scenes. I am cordial to everyone. Moreover, I am more close to the unit people. I chit0chat with them quite often, and it’s a great atmosphere at work.’



TellyChakkar would like to wish the team heartiest congratulations for a stupendous 400 episodes.