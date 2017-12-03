New actors should always be supported: Srabanti Chatterjee

Tollywood star Srabanti Chatterjee feels that it’s easy to play what you are in real life.

The actress said this in respect to the character that she is essaying in Rana Banerjee's upcoming suspense thriller Drishyantar which also features ace actress Indrani Haldar in a pivotal role.

In Drishyantar, Srabanti will be seen in the role of an actress named Roopsha.

Recently, during a quick chat with media at her shooting spot in a Kolkata hotel, she spoke about her role, “My character in the film, Roopsha, is an actress. She is married and loves her husband a lot. Her husband too loves her a lot but lives far away in Dubai. They are a lovey-dovey couple. There is more to this thriller which of course, I can’t reveal now.”

Portraying the character of an actress might come naturally to an actress of her genre. When asked by TellyChakkar, if she had to do a lot of homework or no homework at all for the role, she smiled and shared, “I do not do much homework for my characters. I study the characters thoroughly and prepare it in my own way. With this movie, I liked the story and the easy thing was that I had to portray something which I am in real life. So, I enjoyed a lot and not for a single moment did I feel that I was working.”

Talking about her experience of working with Haldar, she said, “This is the first time I have worked with didi. Though my first project with her was Mahalaya but we did not have scenes together. In Drishyantar she is playing a police officer. She is a very good actress. I liked working with her. She is sweet and very helpful.”

In the film, new comer Vickey Deb has been paired opposite her. So, being a popular face of the industry, does she feel seniors should support new comers in this way? “Vickey is a good actor. He is a director’s student. I heard that he has done a few projects. Once I too was new in the industry and I got immense support from my seniors. The directors believed me and took me in films. I feel the new actors should always be supported,” she signed off.

Well said, girl!

Produced by Ganpati Productions, the upcoming film also stars ace theatre and film actor Debshankar Halder.