It was only yesterday that TellyChakkar brought to its readers a breaking news about Evren Media planning to make a big move in the television space by launching a GEC. The channel is speculated to be titled with the same name as that of the firm, Evren and will air some in-house shows.

As promised, TellyChakkar is back with another attention-grabbing update about the channel! After a brief investigation, we have learned that one of Evren’s in-house shows is already on floors.

Titled Sarangi Firangi, the show will be a musical comedy and will focus on two titular characters, Sarangi and Firangi. The makers have finalized relatively new faces for the titular characters. Nitin Bhatia, who has been part of episodic shows like Khidki (SAB TV) and Savdhaan India (Star Bharat) has been zeroed down to play Sarangi. On the other hand, Meri Durga fame, Vishal Bhardwaj will play Firangi. The plot will revolve around the camaraderie of the two friends and the interesting events that unfold in their life.

The narrative will also incorporate Sarangi’s family members.

Mellisa Pais, best known for her stint in Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo (SAB TV) will enact a character named Mastani. Also, prominent actor Rajesh Dubey, last seen in Naagin (Colors) will essay Sarangi’s father, Mridang. Rajveer Singh of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) has been finalized to play Dholak, Mridang’s brother and Sarangi’s uncle. His closeted gay man’s role will bring a comic relief in the serial.

From what we hear, the whole family will be shown to have a deep inclination towards music and hence the character names have been designed such. As reported above, the shooting for the show has begun and the cast and crew will soon head to Banaras for an outdoor schedule on 15 November.

Balaji Telefilms’ protégée, Sangeeta Rao who has directed shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai will put on the hat of a Director for the musical series and according to the buzz, if their plan falls in place, the channel and the show will launch by the end of this year.