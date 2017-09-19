&TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna will soon witness new entries in the series.



The Peninsula Pictures’ mythological show, which narrates a beautiful story revolving around Krishna, has roped in a few actors to play important characters for the upcoming episodes.



According to our sources, TV actors namely Kumar Hegge, Aryan Singh and child artist Akash Nath have joined the cast.



Kumar will be seen playing the role of Markundasur, while Akash will depict the younger version of the same character. Aryan will portray the role of Gandharv.



All the artists have begun shooting and their entry sequence will air in the coming days.



We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained busy.



The show recently witnessed the entry of talented actress Krutika Desai who is seen playing the role of Chandalini.



